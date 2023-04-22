Florida DoorDash driver kidnapped and sexually assaulted during delivery, police say

A man was arrested Friday in Tampa, Florida, on allegations of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a DoorDash driver who was attempting to make a delivery earlier this week, authorities said.

Joseph Killins, 38, has been charged with armed kidnapping, robbery with a firearm, armed sexual battery and aggravated battery with a weapon, Tampa police said in a news release Saturday.

The attack took place around 11 p.m. on Tuesday at a Residence Inn hotel, where the female victim, who is in her early 20s, had exited her car to make a delivery, police said.

The suspect allegedly approached her with a gun, forced her back into her car and told her, at gunpoint, to drive to Belara Lakes Apartments, where he sexually assaulted her, police reported.

At the time of the kidnapping and assault, the victim had her AirPods in and was on a call with her girlfriend, who realized what was happening, police said. The family of the victim called police and then tracked her to her location using her phone.

When the family arrived at the apartment complex, they rescued the victim from her car, police said, but the suspect opened fire on them in the process. A family member of the victim's girlfriend, a woman in her 20s, sustained a gunshot wound, police reported.

The suspect then fled the scene.

Both victims were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Police have also released information about an additional robbery Killins is being charged with that took place on Wednesday, the morning after the attack on the DoorDash driver, also at the Belara Lakes complex. In that incident, a woman in her 40s was punched and her backpack was stolen.

Detectives working both cases eventually tracked Killins to the Tampa Inn, where he was arrested Friday night.

"This criminal is now off the streets thanks to the tireless efforts of every Tampa Police Department employee and the assistance provided by members of our community," said Interim Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw in a statement. "My thoughts remain with the victims. I hope this arrest brings them a sense of comfort knowing that he will now face justice for the crimes he chose to commit."