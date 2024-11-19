A second rare "doomsday fish" has been spotted on a Southern California beach

This robot fish is "as silent as a spy" — and could help researchers learn even more about the ocean

A so-called "doomsday fish" has washed up on a Southern California beach — typically an extremely rare occurrence, but this is the second time this year it has happened. The rare oarfish found on Grandview Beach in Encinitas measured roughly 9 to 10 feet and was spotted by a doctoral candidate at Scripps Institute of Oceanography, the school wrote on social media.

The doomsday fish got its name because it looks like a mythical sea creature, with a long, ribbon-shaped body that can grow up to 30 feet, according to Ocean Conservancy.

After doctoral candidate Alison Laferriere found the odd-looking fish — which resembles a larger-than-normal eel with a monstrous face — Ben Frable, manager of the Scripps Oceanography Marine Vertebrate Collection, contacted the NOAA Fisheries Service team to bring the animal to its Southwest Fisheries Science Center.

This oarfish is smaller than the one found in La Jolla in August 2024. Researchers are not yet sure why the rare fish has washed up on California beaches recently, and there have been few studies on the species.

Only 20 oarfish have washed up in California since 1901, according to the Scripps Institute. And these deep-sea dwellers usually only come ashore when they are sick, dying or disoriented, Ocean Conservatory says.

The researchers at Scripps took samples and froze the specimen to further study the oarfish and its biology, anatomy, geonomics and history, according to Ben Frable, manager of the Scripps Oceanography Marine Vertebrate Collection. Scripps Institution of Oceanography

"It may have to do with changes in ocean conditions and increased numbers of oarfish off our coast," Frable said, according to the institute's social media post. "Many researchers have suggested this as to why deep-water fish strand on beaches. Sometimes it may be linked to broader shifts such as the El Niño and La Niña cycle but this is not always the case. There was a weak El Niño earlier this year. This wash-up coincided with the recent red tide and Santa Ana winds last week but many variables could lead to these strandings."

In a comment on the post, the institute cleared up a myth surrounding doomsday fish. "There have been many questions and comments about the connection between oarfish and earthquakes," the comment states. "While oarfish have a mythical reputation as predictors of natural disasters and earthquakes, experts have debunked this as folklore. A 2019 study found no correlation between oarfish or ribbonfish strandings and earthquakes in Japan."

The aforementioned study, published in the Bulletin of the Seismological Society of America, looked at reports of oarfish and slender ribbonfish in Japanese newspapers. Japanese folklore says the appearance of these fish means an earthquake is coming, but the researchers found there was hardly a relationship between these fish and the occurrence of earthquakes and that newspapers likely reported the fish sightings "because rare appearances might attract readers," according to the study.

Oarfish typically live in the mesopelagic zone — the area of the ocean least explored by scientists. They float vertically through waters 3,280 feet deep, where there is little light. Their silvery, reflective bodies help them blend in if they do hit patches of light, according to the conservatory.