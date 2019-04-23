Donald Trump, Twitter's most famous user and critic, meets with CEO Jack Dorsey

President Trump met with Twitter founder and CEO Jack Dorsey on Tuesday as the president continues to criticize the social media company on its own platform.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders did not say what the two discussed. "Lots of subjects discussed regarding their platform, and the world of social media in general. Look forward to keeping an open dialogue!" Mr. Trump tweeted after the meeting.

Great meeting this afternoon at the @WhiteHouse with @Jack from @Twitter. Lots of subjects discussed regarding their platform, and the world of social media in general. Look forward to keeping an open dialogue! pic.twitter.com/QnZi579eFb — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 23, 2019

Mr. Trump, along with other prominent Republicans, has claimed in recent months that Twitter censors conservatives, and the president has indicated his openness to further regulation of the website. The president most recently used Twitter to attack the company Tuesday morning, hours before his meeting with Dorsey.

"'The best thing ever to happen to Twitter is Donald Trump.' @MariaBartiromo," the president said in a tweet quoting the Fox Business host. "So true, but they don't treat me well as a Republican. Very discriminatory, hard for people to sign on. Constantly taking people off list. Big complaints from many people. Different names-over 100 M...But should be much higher than that if Twitter wasn't playing their political games. No wonder Congress wants to get involved - and they should. Must be more, and fairer, companies to get out the WORD!"

The president has regularly used his personal Twitter account to bash the company.

"Facebook, Google and Twitter, not to mention the Corrupt Media, are sooo on the side of the Radical Left Democrats. But fear not, we will win anyway, just like we did before! #MAGA," Mr. Trump tweeted in March.

"Twitter 'SHADOW BANNING' prominent Republicans. Not good. We will look into this discriminatory and illegal practice at once! Many complaints," the president tweeted last July.

Mr. Trump is known for his regular use of Twitter, even using it to announce major changes in policy, as well as the departures of top administration officials and the selection of new ones.