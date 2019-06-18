President Trump called out the wrong ABC News on Twitter – and got a koala in response

President Trump regularly calls broadcast networks and newspapers "fake news" on Twitter and Monday night he hurled the insult at ABC News. However, he didn't tag the American ABC News in his tweet, but an Australian broadcaster — and they issued a hilarious, viral response.

The president's tweet was sent in response to an "exclusive" and highly publicized ABC News interview conducted by chief anchor George Stephanopoulos that was broadcast Sunday in a special edition of "20/20." The special, titled "President Trump | 30 Hours," claims Stephanopoulos spent 30 hours over the course of two days with Mr. Trump.

The president didn't seem pleased with the interview and denied he spent that duration of time with the anchor in a tweet Monday night that also included criticisms for Fox News. ".@FoxNews Polls are always bad for me," he wrote. "They were against Crooked Hillary also. Something weird going on at Fox. Our polls show us leading in all 17 Swing States. For the record, I didn't spend 30 hours with @abcnews, but rather a tiny fraction of that. More Fake News @BretBaier."

.@FoxNews Polls are always bad for me. They were against Crooked Hillary also. Something weird going on at Fox. Our polls show us leading in all 17 Swing States. For the record, I didn’t spend 30 hours with @abcnews, but rather a tiny fraction of that. More Fake News @BretBaier — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 17, 2019

The president mistakenly tagged the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) in the tweet with their official handle @ABCnews, not the American Broadcasting Company's (ABC) handle @ABC as he intended. The Aussie company responded with a humorous reply.

"G'day! As much as we appreciate the shout-out, we think you meant @ABC?" the broadcaster wrote Monday. ABC also included a gif of a koala for good measure.

G'day! As much as we appreciate the shout-out, we think you meant @ABC? pic.twitter.com/GYwZKRVuya — ABC News (@abcnews) June 18, 2019

The cheeky response garnered over 6,000 likes and nearly 1,000 retweets. While the president has yet to issue his own "koal-ity" response, it's likely he won't make the same mistake again.