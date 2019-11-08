Watch live: Trump speaks at the Black Voices for Trump coalition rollout in Georgia

President Trump is fundraising and speaking to a group of black supporters on Friday in Georgia as he tries to drum up support ahead of 2020.

He is slated to speak at 3 p.m. ET.

How to watch Trump speak at the Black Voices for Trump coalition rollout

The president, whose fundraising far outpaces any of his potential Democratic contenders, told reporters before leaving the White House Friday that he's not worried about the released deposition transcripts in the impeachment inquiry. As he landed in Georgia Friday, two more transcripts dropped.

In Georgia, the president is speaking to supporters behind closed doors before delivering remarks at the rollout of Black Voices for Trump Coalition. The president's approval rating among black Americans is just 10%, according to Quinnipiac University.

The Trump campaign created the initiative Black Voices for Trump, in an effort to boost that support, and to exhibit that the president does have support among African-Americans.