Trump holds campaign rally in rural Pennsylvania

President Trump is heading to rural Pennsylvania to galvanize his supporters and bolster his standing in a battleground state crucial to his reelection bid.

The president is holding his fifth "Make America Great Again" rally of 2019 in the small town of Montoursville in central Pennsylvania Monday night at 7 p.m. ET. Before Mr. Trump's poll-defying victory in 2016, the last Republican to carry the state was President George. H. W. Bush in 1988.

The president is also expected to lend his support to Pennsylvania state Rep. Fred Keller, who's running in a special election Tuesday for the 12th Congressional District. The president made an endorsement Monday afternoon, writing on Twitter, "Fred Keller of the Great State of Pennsylvania has been an outstanding State Representative. Now he is running as the Republican Nominee for Congress, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement. He will do a fantastic job."

Knowing that its coveted 20 electoral votes will be key to thwarting the president's reelection, some Democratic presidential candidates have also made flipping Pennsylvania a priority. Last week, former Vice President Joe Biden, the early front-runner in the Democratic primary race, officially kicked off his campaign in Philadelphia, where his campaign headquarters is located.

How to watch the Trump rally today