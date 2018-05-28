Trump participates in Memorial Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery -- live stream

President Trump is joining Americans across the country as they commemorate Memorial Day on Monday. Mr. Trump will travel to Arlington National Cemetery to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and later deliver remarks in the amphitheater of the solemn memorial to America's fallen soldiers.

Earlier on Monday, Mr. Trump tweeted a video message to mark the day, recalling his time at Arlington last year.

"Arlington is a special place and our country is a special place. As Americans we come together to remember our great heroes on this Memorial Day," he added.

Happy Memorial Day! Those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today. Best economy in decades, lowest unemployment numbers for Blacks and Hispanics EVER (& women in 18years), rebuilding our Military and so much more. Nice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2018

Mr. Trump tweeted later that "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today," touting his administration's efforts on unemployment, the economy and "rebuilding our military."