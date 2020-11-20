Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for COVID-19

President Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. has tested positive for COVID-19, two Trump family associates confirmed to CBS News. A spokesman for Trump Jr. said he tested positive at the start of the week and has been "quarantining out at his cabin since the result."

"He's been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines," the spokesman said.

Trump Jr. is the latest in the Trump orbit to test positive for COVID-19, following the president's diagnosis on October 2.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.