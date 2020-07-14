Watch live: Trump holds press conference at White House Rose Garden

President Trump will be giving a press conference Tuesday in the White House Rose Garden as many states continue to see a rise in coronavirus cases. Mr. Trump's public schedule had him meeting with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at 3 p.m.

How to watch Trump's press conference today

What: President Trump press conference

President Trump press conference Date: Tuesday, July 14

Tuesday, July 14 Time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET Location: The White House, Washington, D.C.

The White House, Washington, D.C. Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

The coronavirus continues to spread in the U.S., with nearly 3.4 million confirmed cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. It's the highest number of cases of any country in the world.

Dr. Lilian Abbo, an infectious diseases specialist from the University of Miami Health System, called Miami the new "epicenter of the pandemic" during a news conference with Mayor Carlos Gimenez on Monday. "Where Wuhan was months ago, that's where we are, and we really need your help," Abbo said.

Statewide, Florida set a new record for deaths, with 132 deaths reported on Tuesday, a 10% jump over the previous state record set on July 9. There were 9,270 new cases reported on Tuesday, a dip from the record high of over 15,000 on Sunday.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has remained one of Mr. Trump's staunchest allies, and Mr. Trump is so far still set to accept the Republican nomination in Jacksonville in August.

A CBS News Battleground Tracker poll released Sunday showed the coronavirus pandemic has shaped Mr. Trump's falling support in Florida and other swing states. The poll shows Joe Biden is now leading Mr. Trump by 6 points in Florida, and the two are tied in Arizona and competitive in Texas, where Biden is down by just 1 point to Mr. Trump. Biden has made gains in part because most say their state's efforts to contain the virus are going badly — and the more concerned voters are about risks from the outbreak, the more likely they are to support Biden, according to the CBS News Battleground Tracker.