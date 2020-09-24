Watch live: Trump holds rally in Jacksonville, Florida

President Trump is holding a rally Thursday in his new home state of Florida, as he hopes to keep a state he won in 2016 away from Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Earlier Thursday, Mr. Trump stopped in North Carolina to deliver remarks on healthcare.

CBS News Battleground Tracker poll has the state as a toss-up, with Biden with an edge over Mr. Trump, 48% to 46%. Mr. Trump recently changed his residency from New York to Florida.

On Thursday night, the president will be in Jacksonville, a suggested site for his Republican National Convention speech amid the coronavirus restrictions in North Carolina. Eventually amid climbing coronavirus infections in Florida, his speech was moved to the White House lawn.

How to watch Trump's rally today

What: President Trump holds a rally

September 24, 2020 Time: 7 p.m. ET

Jacksonville, Florida Online stream: Live on CBSN - in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

The president is on defense after he declined to say Wednesday whether he would commit to a peaceful transfer of power.

"Well, we're going to have to see what happens," Mr. Trump said when asked by a reporter at a White House news conference whether he would commit to a peaceful transfer of power.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany attempted to clean up that answer when asked about it on Thursday.

"The president will accept the results of a free and fair election," she said.

He's also just two days away from announcing his Supreme Court pick, which will take place at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

"I'm getting very close to a final choice," the president told reporters on Thursday, insisting his decision will be "very monumental."