Trump appeals Illinois judge's ruling to remove him from ballot in March 19 primary

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Former President Donald Trump on Thursday appealed a Cook County judge's ruling to remove him from the Illinois primary ballot over his role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Trump's attorneys asked the Illinois Appellate Court to overturn Judge Tracie Porter's ruling that he be kicked off Republican primary ballots in the state.

Porter had put her order on hold until Friday in anticipation of a likely appeal, but Trump's campaign is also seeking to have her decision stayed "until the appeal is fully and finally resolved by the Illinois Appellate Court, First District, the Illinois Supreme Court, and/or the U.S. Supreme Court."

The primary is on March 19.