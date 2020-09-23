Trump in 2016: “The judges will be pro-life.”

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in state in the United States Capitol on Friday, becoming the first woman in American history to be given that honor. In the fight to replace her vacant Supreme Court seat, President Trump said this week he would announce his nominee either Friday or Saturday.



Regardless of whom President Trump selects, abortion rights advocates fear for the future of Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court decision that ruled access to an abortion is a constitutional right.

In an interview shortly after the 2016 election, 60 Minutes correspondent Lesley Stahl asked President Trump if he planned to appoint justices who would overturn the 1973 legislation. The incoming president responded that he is pro-life and his future nominees would also be.

"But having to do with abortion, if it ever were overturned, it would go back to the states," he said.