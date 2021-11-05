Live

Watch CBSN Live

"What he does is absolutely insane": Meet the 82-year-old pole vaulter setting records

By Steve Hartman

/ CBS News

82-year-old pole vaulter sets records
82-year-old pole vaulter sets records 02:05

Princeton, Texas — Just about every teenager jumps to the same conclusion the first time they see 82-year-old Don Isett walk into the Texas Express, a pole vaulting gym near Dallas. 

"I thought maybe, 'Oh, he's some kid's grandfather or something. Then it's like, 'Oh, wait a minute,'" said one of the teens. 

Isett is the nation's best pole vaulter in his age group — and pretty much the only pole vaulter in his age group. He picked up the sport — for a second time — at age 66, five decades after an unremarkable high school career. 

"It's fun," he said. "It's like going to high school again with nothing to study." 

He has nothing to study but the physics of gravitational potential energy —  and pain management. But Isett said it's worth the aches. 

"It's a rush, exhilaration, when you clear a bar," he said. 

At a meet last year, Isett cleared 9 feet, 1 inch. No octogenarian has ever done such a thing. 

"What he does is absolutely insane," another teenager at the gym said. 

Isett said he's not done setting records. He told CBS News he plans to stay fit and keep at this until he's 6 feet under. 

To contact On the Road, or to send us a story idea, email us: OnTheRoad@cbsnews.com.   

Steve Hartman
Steve Hartman

Steve Hartman has been a CBS News correspondent since 1998, having served as a part-time correspondent for the previous two years.

First published on November 5, 2021 / 6:59 PM

© 2021 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.