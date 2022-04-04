Escaped New York mobster back in custody, U.S. Marshals say

A New York-based mobster is back in custody after an extensive manhunt following his escape last week, the U.S. Marshals Service announced Monday. Dominic Taddeo, 64, was arrested around 11 a.m. ET on Monday by the U.S. Marshals Service in the District of Florida and the Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force.

"The tenacious work of the involved deputy marshals and the cooperation between our offices resulted in the quick capture of Mr. Taddeo," U.S. Marshal Bill Berger said in a statement Monday.

Taddeo was staying at a residential halfway house in Florida at the time of his escape. Taddeo failed to return to the facility following a medical appointment on March 28, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Taddeo was only one year away from his expected release date when he escaped, according to the Marshals Service. In 2021, a judge denied him compassionate release, denying Taddeo's claim that numerous health problems, including hypertension and obesity, put him at increased risk for complications COVID-19, according to The Associated Press.

Taddeo in 1992 pleaded guilty to multiple charges, which included the killings of three men in the 1980s on behalf of the organized crime syndicate La Cosa Nostra, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Taddeo had been incarcerated at a medium-security prison in Florida until February, when he was transferred to the halfway house he escaped from.