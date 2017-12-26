Domestic violence suspect shot after threatening deputies with machete

HAYWARD, Calif. -- A domestic violence suspect was shot early Monday after he threatened Alameda County Sheriff's deputies with a machete, authorities said, CBS SF Bay Area reports.

Alameda County Sheriff Sgt. Ray Kelly said the deputies responded to a domestic violence call at 1:47 a.m. in unincorporated Hayward.

The female victim told officers she had been assaulted by her husband and directed them to the rear patio of the residence where the suspect was located.

Before deputies could detain the husband, he quickly retrieved a machete from his waistband and attempted to attack them.

One shot was fired and struck the suspect before he was able to harm anyone with the weapon. He was taken into custody without further incident.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital where he was expected to survive his injury.