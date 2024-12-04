Dolly Parton's French bulldog faces holiday dilemma in new children's book, "Billy the Kid Comes Home for Christmas"
Dolly Parton's latest venture hits close to home. The country legend's new children's book stars her own French bulldog Billy in a Christmas tale that mirrors her career's biggest challenge: Choosing between the spotlight and family.
Appearing on "CBS Mornings" from Nashville on Wednesday, Parton revealed "Billy the Kid Comes Home for Christmas," where the music-loving pup faces a dilemma between performing at "Barka-feller Center" and spending the holiday with loved ones.
"I think we're one in the same," Parton said about the four-legged pup that she has had for years. "I try to have a message for kids, you know, whether it's about love, friendship, family. And we'll have a whole series of Billy books. We've already had one, and it was about confidence and all that. But this is Christmas. I love Christmas, and I thought, well, Billy has to be part of my Christmas, since he is so much a part of me."
The tale is deeply personal. Parton admits she's missed many holidays for performances, but never Christmas. It's part of a planned series teaching kids about friendship, confidence and family values.
"I love family, I love especially being home for the holidays. And to my knowledge, I've never missed a Christmas, but I have missed Thanksgiving, and I've missed a lot of other holidays," she said.
Billboard honor
Parton also reflected on being named Billboard's top country artist of all time.
"Well, I was shocked, to be honest. I was surprised, but I was in good company, you know, with Willie (Nelson) and Johnny Cash and Loretta Lynn and all those wonderful people," she said. "But I've been at this a long, long time, for 60 years, I've been in it, and people kind of know who I am."
When asked why she was surprised, Parton said, "Sometimes I wonder if I'm still considered a country artist, although I'm a country girl and I, you know, I've had a chance to do things like my rock album and so many other movies and things I've done."
On artists crossing genres
Parton welcomed non-country artists performing country music and praised their interest in the genre.
"I figure if I can do a rock album, some of the people can do country music. I think if you're an artist and you have a desire to kind of cover all, you know, the whole spectrum of music and art, I really think you should be able to have the opportunity to do that," she said. "I take it as a great compliment for those people to want to be part of our world."