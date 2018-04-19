DOJ to allow Congress to access Comey memos

A Trump administration official says the Department of Justice will begin to provide access for members of Congress to the "Comey memos" as soon as Thursday afternoon, CBS News Andres Triay reports.

The memos were written by former FBI director James Comey and are said to detail his conversations with President Trump in the months leading up to his May 2017 firing. In a letter sent last week, three GOP representatives – House Intelligence chairman Devin Nunes, House Oversight chairman Trey Gowdy, and House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte – had requested that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein provide them copies of the memos.

"There is no legal basis for withholding these materials from Congress," the chairmen wrote.

Comey said in Congressional testimony that he wrote the memos to keep a record of his conversations with Mr. Trump. In one memo, according to Comey, he describes a conversation in which Mr. Trump asked him to end the investigation into Michael Flynn, who was the president's national security adviser at the beginning of his term.