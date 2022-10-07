Dogs kill baby and toddler, injure mother at their home in Tennessee

Two young children died and their mother was hospitalized after two family dogs attacked them at their home in Tennessee, officials said.

The dogs attacked a 2-year-old girl, a 5-month-old boy and their mother Wednesday afternoon in the home located north of Memphis near Shelby Forest State Park, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet.

SCSO detectives are on scene at the 700 block of Sylvan Road near Shelby Forest State Park, where at about 3:30 pm two family dogs attacked a 2-year-old girl, a 5-month-old boy, and their mother in the home. The children were pronounced deceased on the scene. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/2IzlBedyjs — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) October 6, 2022

The children were pronounced dead at the scene and their mother was taken to a Memphis hospital in critical condition. She was later upgraded to stable condition.

The two pit bulls responsible for the attack were euthanized by Memphis Animal Services, the sheriff's office said in a separate tweet.

The investigation remains active. No further information was immediately released.

Last month, and elderly woman died after two pit bulls attacked her and her 12-year-old grandson in Colorado. The boy was seriously injured.