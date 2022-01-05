Dog leads New Hampshire police to owner and other man seriously injured in crash: "She's my little guardian angel"

A German shepherd named Tinsley helped New Hampshire State Police track down two people who had been ejected and seriously injured in a rollover car crash, CBS Boston reports.

Around 10 p.m. on Monday, police received a report of a lost dog in Lebanon on Interstate 89 at the New Hampshire-Vermont border. The responding trooper found a German Shephard running in the road. When the trooper tried to get close, the dog ran north toward Vermont.

"It was kind of, 'Follow me. Follow me.' And they did that and you know, to their surprise to see the guardrail damaged and to look down to where the dog is looking at, it's just, they were almost in disbelief," Lt. Daniel Baldassarre of the New Hampshire State Police told WMUR-TV.

A short time later, police found a damaged section of guardrail near the junction of Interstate 91. That is where a badly damaged pickup truck had crashed.

Both men who were in the truck had been ejected. They were seriously hurt and hypothermic. State Police discovered the dog belonged to one of the injured men.

"It quickly became apparent that Tinsley led Trooper Sandberg and the Lebanon Police to the crash site and injured occupants," police posted on Facebook.

Tinsley, who is just a year old, was not hurt. First responders credit the men's quick recovery to the dog.

"The whole time we were starting our patient care, (Tinsley) sat there nice and calm, right next to its owner," said Hartford Fire Department Capt. Jack Hedges.

Tinsley's owner, Cam Laundry, said that the dog is being rewarded with venison burgers and back scratches.

"She's my little guardian angel. It's a miracle how she has that kind of intelligence to do what she did," Laundry said.