Police find decapitated body after dog seen carrying severed arm

Police in Mississippi's capital city found a decapitated body after receiving reports of a dog carrying a severed human arm, authorities said Monday.

The body was discovered Saturday in Jackson in an abandoned house in the woods, Jackson Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said in a news release. The body's arm was recovered on a street near the abandoned house but the head hadn't been located as of Monday morning, Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart told WAPT-TV. The victim appeared to be male, the coroner said.

"That is a very graphic and brutal picture. The mutilation of a body, my reaction is one of disgust, is one of concern," said Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba at a Monday news conference. "It's not something you grow accustomed to. it's never something you want to grow accustomed to."

Authorities declined to release the name of the victim or more details surrounding the case Monday amid an ongoing investigation.

Hearn told the news station that this case is Jackson's 117th homicide of the year.