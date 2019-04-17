Dog rescued at sea: Oil rig workers rescue canine swimming 135 miles off Gulf of Thailand

Bangkok -- A dog found swimming more than 135 miles from shore by workers on an oil rig crew in the Gulf of Thailand has been returned safely to land. A worker on the rig belonging to Chevron Thailand Exploration and Production, Vitisak Payalaw, said on his Facebook page that they saw the dog swimming toward the platform last Friday.

In this Friday, April 12, 2019, photo, a dog is taken care by an oil rig crew after being rescued in the Gulf of Thailand. Vitisak Payalaw / AP

He said they were lucky to spot it because if there had been waves it probably would not have been visible. Payalaw posted a video to his Facebook account, showing the rescued dog.

Posted by Vitisak Payalaw on Friday, April 12, 2019

"His eyes were so sad. He just kept looking up just like he wanted to say, 'Please help me,'" Payalaw told CNN. "At that moment, whoever saw this, they would just have to help."

The dog made it to the platform, clinging to the support structure below deck without barking or whimpering, Payalaw wrote.

The crew managed to lower a rope and secure it around the dog's neck and haul it up. Vitisak said they speculated the dog might have fallen off a fishing trawler, and dubbed it Boon Rod, or Survivor.

In this Monday, April 15, 2019 photo, a dog is seen at Dog Smile House Clinic in Songkhla, southern Thailand. "Survivor" the dog is safely back on land after being found by oil rig workers swimming about 135 miles from shore in the Gulf of Thailand. Dog Smile House via AP

The dog was delivered by boat to the southern port of Songkhla on Monday and was declared in good shape after being taken to the animal protection group Watchdog Thailand.

Payalaw said if the dog was unclaimed, he would like to take it to his home in northeast Thailand.