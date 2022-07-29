Dog left on balcony without water in extreme heat dies in Washington state; owner charged

A Washington state woman was arrested after she allegedly left her family's dog on a balcony without water or shade during dangerous high temperatures, resulting in the dog's death.

A police animal control officer responded to calls from concerned neighbors and found the 5-year-old dog named Enzo in "severe distress." He displayed symptoms including seizing and foaming at the mouth. The officer took life-saving measures, moving the dog inside and trying to cool him down, but Enzo died, KING5 reported.

His body was taken to an emergency medical facility where its internal temperature was at least 107 degrees — the maximum temperature the vet's thermometer could detect, according to court documents.

The dog's water bowl was empty and there were signs he had pawed at the sliding door. In addition, neighbors and nearby workers reportedly hearing a dog in distress.

Temperatures in Sedro-Woolley reached nearly 90 degrees on Tuesday and officers measured one surface of the balcony at 131 degrees with an infrared heat camera, according to court documents. Officers served a search warrant at the residence and retrieved evidence from the scene, Sedro-Woolley police said on Facebook.

The woman told police she had been preparing for her son's birthday and did not check the water bowl or consider the temperature on the deck, though she told police she was aware of the forecast for the day, court documents said.

The woman was charged with first-degree animal cruelty and released on her own recognizance.

In its Facebook post, the police department shared safety tips from a daycare and boarding facility in Idaho, which included the "7 Seconds Rule."

"As a rule of thumb, press the back of your hand firmly against the asphalt for 7 seconds. If it is uncomfortable for you, it will also be uncomfortable for your dog," Companions Dog Resort advises.

The Excessive Heat Warning in place for much of the greater Seattle area was extended through Saturday with above-average temperatures expected to last longer than originally expected.

Climate change is fueling longer heat waves in the Pacific Northwest, a region where weeklong heat spells were historically rare, according to climate experts.

Triple-digit heat was being investigated as the cause of death for four people in Oregon.