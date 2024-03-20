Dodgers' star Shohei Ohtani targeted by bomb threat, prompting police investigation in South Korea

A reported bomb threat against the Los Angeles Dodgers' newest star Shohei Ohtani prompted a massive investigation in South Korea as the team prepares for their first game of the season in the Seoul Series.

It took nearly 150 police officers, sniffer dogs, X-ray detectors and other equipment to search Gocheok Sky Dome, in Seoul, South Korea, after learning of a tip that there was a pending threat targeting Ohtani, according to the Associated Press, citing Seoul's Guro police station.

The Gocheok Sky Dome ahead of a game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres for the MLB World Tour Seoul Series in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, March 20, 2024. Lee Jin-man / AP

The Associated Press, attributing South Korea's Yonhap News Agency, says that the search was initiated when the country's consulate general in Vancouver, Canada received an email that threatened to detonate the explosion during Wednesday's game.

Ohtani and the Dodgers are in South Korea for the first ever Seoul Series, which pits them against the San Diego Padres for the first two games of the season. It marks the first time an official MLB game will take place in the country.

Yonhap also said that the sender of the email, which was in English, claimed to be from a Japanese lawyer. They cited police as suspecting that the message may have come from a person who sent numerous similar messages and faxes over the last year, all claiming to be froma a Japanese lawyer.

"The safety and security of our fans and everyone in the ballparks where we play are always our first priority," MLB said in a statement sent to The Los Angeles Times.

"MLB, along with the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency and other local officials, will continue to monitor the situation closely and take any appropriate steps throughout the event."

Guro police said that nearly 350 officers will be active for the start of the game, according to AP.

Shohei Ohtani warms up prior to the exhibition game between Team Korea and Los Angeles Dodgers at Gocheok Sky Dome on March 18, 2024 in Seoul, South Korea. / Getty Images

The game begins just after 3 a.m. in California.

The Dodgers rocked the baseball world this offseason, starting with Ohtani's massive $700 million, 10-year contract, followed by the $325 million, 12-year deal with Japanese right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto weeks later.