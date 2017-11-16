DOD account "erroneously" retweets tweet that Trump should resign

The Pentagon's official Twitter account retweeted a tweet saying President Trump should resign, a move that was made "erroneously," according to the Department of Defense's chief spokesperson.

On Thursday afternoon, the Pentagon's account retweeted a tweet from the account "Proud Resister," claiming Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, Sen. Al Franken and Mr. Trump — all of whom are now accused of sexual misconduct — should step aside or resign. Ahead of the election, 16 women accused then-candidate Trump of behaving inappropriately towards them, and Mr. Trump was caught on camera talking about grabbing women by their genitalia.

Twitter

Dana White, assistant to the secretary of defense for public affairs, said on Twitter that retweet happened "erroneously," and included content that "would not be endorsed by the Department of Defense."

An authorized operator of the @DeptofDefense’s official Twitter site erroneously retweeted content that would not be endorsed by the Department of Defense. The operator caught this error and immediately deleted it. — Dana W. White - DoD (@ChiefPentSpox) November 16, 2017

Sexual harassment allegations against other figures in Washington and Hollywood have forced the White House to once again answer lingering questions about the president's own behavior.

Last month, CBS News White House reporter Jacqueline Alemany asked White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders if it is the White House's position that the women who have accused him are lying. In the past, Mr. Trump has called the claims "fake news."

"Yeah, we've been clear on that since the beginning, and the president has spoken on it," Sanders said, declining to comment further.