Doctor accused of murdering 2 appeared "paranoid," feared Russian mob: Report

SAN ANTONIO - A Texas physician accused of fatally shooting a couple who had come to his home to help move furniture says he thought they were Russian mobsters who wanted to kill his mother.

Authorities said that Dr. Robert Fadal II of Seguin appeared paranoid when questioned, and suspect drug use may have been a factor in the killings, reports the San Antonio Express-News

According to a police affidavit, Fadal spoke of getting internet threats after infiltrating a global financial conspiracy, and refused to speak in the presence of any clocks, radios, or internet devices, for fear of being recorded.

Anthony and Tiffany Strait were shot dead Feb. 25 in Seguin, a small city north of San Antonio, after agreeing to help Fadal's mother move furniture. Authorities say the couple's three young sons were in the truck during the shooting.

KENS

Fadal, who is 56, remains in Guadalupe County Jail in Seguin charged with capital murder. Bond is set at $5 million. No attorney is listed for him in online jail records.