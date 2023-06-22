CBS News poll: The politics of abortion access a year after Dobbs decision overturned Roe vs. Wade

Democrats say they feel more frustrated and worried about the debate surrounding abortion, more so than do Republicans, and most Democrats want their party to be doing more to protect abortion access. Women and the more liberal wing of the party are particularly frustrated and want their party to be doing more. We've shown that many people and most Democrats say that abortion became more restricted over the last year than they'd expected.

Republicans, who generally support both more restrictive abortion laws and the overturning of Roe, are relatively more satisfied with the progress their party is making on the issue of abortion. This satisfaction may be making abortion less of a motivating issue for Republicans.

But Democrats' frustration, amid a push toward stricter abortion laws in much of the country, may ultimately motivate more Democrats than Republicans over the abortion issue when they think about turning out to vote next year.

The abortion issue motivated Democrats in 2022, and while it's early in the 2024 campaign, we see a similar pattern at least in their expressed intentions. Right now, more Democrats than Republicans say what they've seen over the past year regarding the issue of abortion makes them more likely to vote in the presidential election next year.

In 2022, economic issues helped propel the Republicans to control of the House.

While much of the party's rank and file is satisfied with how the GOP is dealing with the abortion issue, what about the rest of the county?

More Americans think the Republican Party is doing too much to restrict abortion than think the Democratic Party is doing too much to protect it.

And, on balance, more Americans prefer to vote for a political candidate who would do more to protect abortion access than restrict it, and this extends to key voting groups such as independents and suburban women.

Most Americans would not favor a national abortion ban.

Very conservative Republicans support a federal law making abortion illegal nationwide. But less conservative Republicans, and a big majority of the American public overall, reject this idea.

Instead, most Americans overall — in keeping with their overall disapproval of the Dobbs decision — would support a federal law that would make abortion legal across the country. This view is supported by three in four Democrats, but also by a majority of independents, moderates, and suburban voters.

Republicans and independents who consider themselves conservative — but not "very conservative" — seem happy with the current status quo of letting states determine abortion law. They oppose Congress passing federal legislation in either direction.

This CBS News/YouGov survey was conducted with a nationally representative sample of 2,145 U.S. adult residents interviewed between June 14-17, 2023. The sample was weighted according to gender, age, race, and education based on the U.S. Census American Community Survey and Current Population Survey, as well as past vote. The margin of error is ±3.0 points.

Toplines