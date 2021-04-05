Family of DMX asks for prayers and holds vigil outside New York hospital

The family of famed rapper DMX is holding a vigil outside the New York hospital where the 50-year-old is hospitalized after suffering a heart attack. The rapper, whose real name is Earl Simmons, was hospitalized Friday and is now facing "facing serious health issues," his family said.

"We ask that you please keep Earl/DMX and us in your thoughts, wishes, and prayers as well as respect our privacy as we face these challenges," his family said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight. The vigil was scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. ET outside White Plains Hospital.

Known for his electrifying hits, DMX defined the 2000s era of hip-hop, earning five consecutive No. 1 album debuts on the Billboard 200 chart. He was nominated for three Grammy Awards throughout his career. He also received nominations for the BET Award for Video of the Year in 2006 and the MTV Movie Award for breakthrough male performance for 2001's "Exit Wounds."

DMX performs in 2019. Prince Williams/Wireimage via Getty

DMX also became a welcome face on the silver screen, making his debut as an actor in the 1998 film "Belly." He also appeared and helped make the soundtrack for the 2000 film "Romeo Must Die," with fellow hip-hop icon Aaliyah.

Friends, fans and fellow musicians shared their love and concern for the rapper following news of his hospitalization. "DMX prayed over me once and I could feel his anointing," Chance the Rapper tweeted Monday. "I'm praying for his full recovery."

Missy Elliot tweeted: "Prayers for DMX and his family."

LeBron James also weighed in on Monday: "To one of my fav artist growing up and still to this day DMX, my prayers are with you and sent to the almighty heaven's above!"