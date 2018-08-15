Worker killed falling into vat of oil near Disney World

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. -- Authorities say a worker has died after falling into a vat of oil at a facility near Walt Disney World. The Orange County Sheriff's Office told CBS affiliate WKMG that the 61-year-old man slipped and fell into the vat early Wednesday while emptying oil and grease from a tractor-trailer.

Deputies said witnesses tried to pull the man out of the oil but couldn't help him. He became overwhelmed by fumes and slipped further into the vat.

The Reedy Creek Fire Department recovered the man's body. His name wasn't immediately released.

According to WKMG, Disney said the victim worked for Harvest Power, a Massachusets-based company that specializes in converting food waste and yard waste into biofuel, compost, mulch and fertilizer.

An investigation is ongoing.