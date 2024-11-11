Brand new Disney Cruise Line ship, the Disney Treasure, rescues 4 from stranded catamaran off Bermuda

A Disney Cruise Line ship, the Disney Treasure, rescued four people from a catamaran that was taking on water some 265 miles off Bermuda Sunday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City.

The Coast Guard says it coordinated with the cruise ship, which was closest vessel to the 50-foot catamaran, and the Treasure launched a life boat and got all four people off the Serenity.

Scene of the rescue of the four people from a stranded catamaran off Bermuda by the Disney Cruise Line ship the Disney Treasure on Nov. 10, 2024. U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City

The Treasure hasn't even gone on its maiden voyage yet.

CBS Orlando affiliate WKMG-TV reports that a Disney Cruise Line spokesperson told it the Treasure was heading from the Netherlands to its new home in Port Canaveral, Florida when it diverted to the catamaran at about 11:40 a.m. It arrived at 1 p.m.

"We are pleased that the Disney Treasure was able to provide aid to the boat passengers in peril. Our crew members worked together on the rescue, skillfully demonstrating their training and commitment to safety," Disney Treasure Captain Marco Nogara is quoted as saying in a Disney Cruise Line statement to the station.

The ship, which has 1,256 staterooms, is scheduled to embark on its first voyage, a seven-night Eastern Caribbean cruise from Port Canaveral, on Dec. 21, WKMG notes.