DirecTV says it will not enter a new contract with OANN

DirecTV and One America News Network are parting ways, the satellite television company confirmed to CBS News on Friday.

"We informed Herring Networks that, following a routine internal review, we do not plan to enter into a new contract when our current agreement expires," a DirecTV spokesperson said in a statement. Bloomberg News first reported the decision.

However, the spokesperson noted that the television company will continue to carry the the pro-Trump network's programming through their existing agreement. OANN will still be available on Verizon FIOS and a few other smaller distributors, according to the company's website.

In 2020, YouTube suspended OANN's account for violating its coronavirus misinformation policy. OANN personality Chanel Rion also amplified baseless claims that there was voter in the 2020 presidential election.

Earlier that year, OANN made headlines when the White House Correspondents Association removed the network from the daily White House briefing rotation after Rion twice attended briefings out of turn.

Audrey McNamara and Jordan Freiman contributed reporting.