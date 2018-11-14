Man kicked out of Disney World for waving "Trump 2020" banner during ride

A former Marine has been barred from the "most magical place on Earth" after he waved a "Trump 2020" banner while riding Disney World's Splash Mountain last week. Dion Cini, 49 — who says he has unfurled pro-Trump banners or flags at other events, including a Broadway show — told CBS News Wednesday that he purposefully did this at the Magic Kingdom to test their policy.

Cini posted about his experience at the Florida amusement park on Facebook last week, including a photo of himself with the political banner and a citation he received from Walt Disney World. The citation read: "Trespassed from all of Walt Disney World properties to include, but not limited to, Theme Parks, Water Parks, Resorts and Disney Springs."

According to a Disney spokesperson, this means Cini is "permanently prohibited" from visiting any of the Disney parks after repeated offenses.

"Walt Disney World welcomes all Guests to enjoy our parks; however, demonstrations and the display of signs and banners is not permitted on the premises," a Disney spokesperson said. "We have previously reminded this guest about our rules."

Cini was kicked out for violating sign rules in September after unfurling a 20-foot pro-Trump banner in a crowd, but Disney later reinstated his annual pass. However, he decided he wanted to test the park's rule against using any "flag, banner or sign for commercial purposes or to incite a crowd."

Cini told CBS News he normally visits the theme park in Orlando every few months. When asked if it bothered him that he couldn't go back, he said he was OK with it because he feels Disney executives have sided against the president.

"Disney has lost all its magic," Cini said. "The whole entity is a political extension of the left. The magic is gone."

A Disney spokesperson contends that is not the case.

"The guest being trespassed from Walt Disney World isn't about the content of the banner or a political issue. The trespass is a result of repeatedly not following park rules."

Cini plans to continue to advocate for Mr. Trump in his own way. He said he was going to unfurl a pro-Trump flag "somewhere in America in the next three weeks."