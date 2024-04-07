Watch CBS News
2024 Dine Latino Restaurant Week celebrates Latin American cuisines from Pennsylvania to New Jersey

Dine Latino Restaurant Week begins in Philadelphia
Dine Latino Restaurant Week begins in Philadelphia 00:24

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Craving a savory new dish and a night out? Then now is the perfect time to check out Dine Latino Restaurant Week!

For one week only, from Sunday, April 7 to Saturday, April 13, 30 restaurants in the Greater Philadelphia area will celebrate an array of Latin American cuisines with an amazing deal — buy two dinner entrees and receive a free appetizer or dessert. The option for a free appetizer or dessert is up to each restaurant. 

This year's restaurant lineup spans from Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, across the bridge to Camden, New Jersey, with cuisines like traditional Mexican, Peruvian, Asian fusion and so much more!

The 2024 Dine Latino Restaurant Week participants include:

Dine Latino organizers recommend goers make reservations beforehand and notify the restaurants if they're unable to attend. ¡Buen provecho!

