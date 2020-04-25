Actor Dimitri Diatchenko, featured on "Sons of Anarchy," has died at age 52

Actor Dimitri Diatchenko, best known for his roles as Head Russian on "Sons of Anarchy" and Uri on "Chernobyl Diaries," has died, according to his representatives. He was 52.

According to a statement from Barry Bookin Management, Diatchenko died in his Daytona Beach, Florida home. It appeared to be either a heart attack or related to being shocked by 220 volts of electricity while on the job the week prior, but autopsy results are pending, according to the statement.

CNN reported that a co-worker told police he had last heard from Diatchenko via text message on April 19.

In this May 23, 2012 file photo, cast member Dimitri Diatchenko arrives at the premiere of "Chernobyl Diaries" in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

Diatchenko had guest and recurring roles on "How I Met Your Mother," "Bones," "Sons Of Anarchy," "2 Broke Girls," "Criminal Minds" and more. A first-generation American of Ukrainian, Greek and Swedish descent, Diatchenko also played Russian characters in the films "Get Smart," "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom Of the Crystal Skull" and "Chernobyl Diaries."

Diatchenko also did voiceover work, including in "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," "Family Guy" and "The Wild Thornberries." He also was a guitarist.