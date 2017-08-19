Dick Gregory, comedian who found humor while confronting racism, dead at 84

Legendary comedian and civil rights icon Dick Gregory, who overcame a biased system all the while marching for civil rights, has died, his family announced Saturday. He was 84.

"It is with enormous sadness that the Gregory family confirms that their father, comedic legend and civil rights activist Mr. Dick Gregory departed this earth tonight in Washington, D.C.." his son, Christian Gregory, announced on social media. "The family appreciates the outpouring of support and love and respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time. More details will be released over the next few days."

The cause of death is still unclear.

