Dianne Feinstein refers Kavanaugh matter to federal authorities

The top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-California, has referred a matter regarding Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh to federal authorities, she said in a statement Thursday.

"I have received information from an individual concerning the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court," Feinstein wrote. "That individual strongly requested confidentiality, declined to come forward or press the matter further, and I have honored that decision. I have, however, referred the matter to federal investigative authorities."

Feinstein did not elaborate further on what the individual alleged.

Kavanaugh's nomination was to receive a vote by the Judiciary Committee Thursday, but under committee rules, any member may ask for a one-week delay on the vote on a nominee. Democrats pushed for a delay, citing a lack of access to documents. Feinstein motioned to subpoena additional records from his tenure as staff secretary for President George W. Bush.

Kavanaugh's committee confirmation vote has now been postponed until Sept. 20.

This is a developing story and will be updated.