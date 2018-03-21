DHS officials testify on election security on Capitol Hill

Homeland Security officials testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday on election security as the committee has launched its own effort to protect future U.S. elections from interference after Russians meddled in the 2016 presidential election.

DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen will testify Wednesday along with Jeh Johnson, who was President Barack Obama's Homeland Security chief when Russian agents targeted election systems in 21 states ahead of the 2016 general election. Senators on the panel have criticized both administrations for not moving quickly enough to stem the Russian threat.

Intelligence officials have previously testified before Congressional panels that bad actors are poised to carry out copycat attempts during future elections, following Russia's example.

Committee member Sen. James Lankford told CBS This Morning on Wednesday that he hopes to hear from the officials about exactly what officials are doing to protect U.S. elections in the future and what they've achieved so far.

In prepared remarks, committee vice chairman Sen. Mark Warner, D-Virginia, said he was "disappointed" int he way DHS approached the issue of election tampering early on

"During the 2016 election, officials at both at the federal and state level were caught flat footed, and the follow-up from the new administration was not much better," he said in his prepared remarks.

Warner added, "Despite evidence of interference, the federal government and the states had barely communicated about strengthening our defenses: it was not until the fall of 2017 that DHS even notified the states that they had been potential targets – an issue that Members of this Committee stressed in our hearing last June. We have to improve our communication."

The senator suggested that more must be done harden U.S. elections, registration and voting systems including "ensuring that voting machines have back-up paper ballots, to instituting audits and providing additional federal assistance to those states that request it."

