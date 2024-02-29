Mall fire in Bangladesh capital kills at least 43, including women and children, health minister says

A fire at a six-story shopping mall in the Bangladeshi capital overnight killed at least 43 people and injured dozens of others, the health minister said Friday.

Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen said the fire broke out late Thursday in the building in Dhaka's downtown area. Firefighters rescued survivors and pulled out bodies, and by early Friday, at least 43 people died and at least 22 others were being treated, he said.

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in a commercial building that killed at least 43 people in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on February 29, 2024. MUNIR UZ ZAMAN/AFP via Getty Images

Firefighters said the fire began in a popular restaurant on the first floor of the mall in a busy commercial district at the heart of the capital, and that many people were trapped by the fire.

Video posted on social media by the Bangladesh Fire Service & Civil Defence showed firefighters on a crane helping to evacuate people from the upper levels of the mall as a large crowd of emergency responders waited for them on the ground.

The cause of the fire could not immediately be determined.

Sen said at least 33 people, including women and children, were declared dead at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital, while at least 10 others died after being taken to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

Mohammad Altaf, who worked at the mall, told Reuters he jumped out a window to save himself, but two of his coworkers died.

"When the fire caught in the front and broke the glass, our cashier and servicemen made everyone out," Altaf said. "But both of them died later. I went to the kitchen, broke a window and jumped to save myself."

More than a dozen firefighting units were deployed to douse the fire that broke out at the Green Cozy Cottage Shopping Mall, said Fire Service and Civil Defense Director General Brig. Gen. Md. Main Uddin.

At 75 people, including 42 who were unconscious, were rescued from the building, rescuers said.