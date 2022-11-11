Fire at Dallas Fort Worth airport causes ground stop

A fire at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport's fuel farm on Friday morning caused the Federal Aviation Administration to issue a ground stop at the airport, officials said.

The airport tweeted that the fire had been put out and the affected pump was shut off. "Currently, we are performing safety inspection to ensure it is safe to return fuel service," it added.

"We hope to have the inspection complete and return to regular operations shortly," the airport tweeted. "If you are scheduled to fly into or out of DFW today, please check with your airline for your flight's latest status."

All inbound flights were being held at their departure airports, the FAA said in a statement. They are expected to resume once the fueling system is "deemed safe."

American Airlines, the carrier with the largest presence at the airport, told CBS News that a ground stop was in effect for arriving and departing flights.

According to FlightAware, flights in and out of the airport are seeing an average of an hourlong delay.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.