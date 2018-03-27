Ohio cop disciplined after teen fatally shoots himself in police cruiser

AKRON, Ohio -- A police officer has been disciplined in connection with a 17-year-old who fatally shot himself in the back seat of a police cruiser in Ohio. According to a disciplinary letter, Officer Devin Ray failed to thoroughly search Xavier McMullen before putting him in the back of a patrol car Aug. 25.

Ray has been docked three days' pay for violating the department's transportation and prisoner control procedure.

Akron police say McMullen and two 18-year-olds -- Matthew Allen and Anthony Criss -- allegedly approached a man and woman while they were sitting in their van, according to CBS Cleveland affiliate WOIO. The victims told police the men demanded money from them at gunpoint.

McMullen, Allen and Criss then fled on foot. They were later arrested and placed in separate police cruisers.

A gunshot rang out as officers continued to investigate the robbery, and police returned to find McMullen dead with a gun lying next to his body. The Summit County Medical Examiner ruled his death a suicide.

McMullen's family members and friends told WOIO-TV his death could have been prevented.

"If those cops would've searched those children one of them would not be gone now. He would be safely in jail. Now, we have to go to his funeral," said Megan Bess.

"All the officers that were involved will be required to respond and tell us exactly what happened," added Akron Police Department Capt. Daniel Zampelli.

The investigation is ongoing.