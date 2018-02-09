Philadelphia community mourns soldier killed during training exercise

PHILADELPHIA -- The Northeast Philadelphia community was shaken by the recent death of Devin James Kuhn, a promising young Army soldier who died after being shot during a training exercise in Oregon. The circumstances surrounding Kuhn's death remain under investigation, CBS Philadelphia reports.

A 2013 graduate of Archbishop Ryan High School, Kuhn was a newlywed and just 24 years old at the time of his death.

Principal Joseph McFadden was Devin's English teacher in his junior and senior years.

"He was just a genuinely pleasant, friendly, upbeat kid. He was a hard worker in class. He was involved in track and soccer," McFadden recalled.

Kuhn, who was the first Archbishop Ryan graduate to die while on active duty, often visited the school when he returned home.

While the student body continues to pray for the family, school officials plan to memorialize him in the near future.

"Once the details are released, really with the permission of the family, someway to remember Devin," McFadden said.

He served as an automatic rifleman and received multiple awards during his service career. He is survived by his wife, parents, and other family members.