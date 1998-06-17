Detroit Erupts In Celebration

The Detroit Red Wings couldn't hear the ear-splitting roars from the capacity crowd at Joe Louis Arena on Tuesday night as they the swept to their second straight Stanley Cup.

"Sweep, sweep, sweep," chanted fans decked out in red jerseys and sporting makeshift Styrofoam and foil cups as they watched the Wings' 4-1 victory at Washington in the deciding Game 4 on large screens at the arena.

Last year, the Red Wings won at home on a Saturday and although crowds were enthusiastic, only a few arrests were made.

This year, highway exits leading to downtown were shut down just before midnight as the city became gridlocked with revelers, Detroit police public information officer Ricardo Moore said. He said he knew of no arrests late Tuesday night.

Thousands of fans took to the streets as a light rain fell. Some waved brooms signifying the sweep as police officers watched from virtually every downtown street corner.

"There's nothing destructive or anything of that nature going on. The celebration is just what we expected, too," Moore said.

At the Spirit of Detroit statue, which had been adorned with a huge Red Wings jersey all week, people danced in the streets.

Even before the game ended, city officials announced the victory parade will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday down Woodward Avenue, ending at Hart Plaza the same route as last year.

"For the second year, the Red Wings' team work and masterful play have helped them capture one of the greatest trophies in professional sports," Mayor Dennis Archer said. "I congratulate them on keeping Lord Stanley's cup in Hockeytown."

