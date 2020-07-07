Detective on leave over posts ridiculing Seattle protesters struck by car

The King County Sheriff's Office in Washington state said it has placed a detective on leave as it investigates Facebook posts that ridiculed protesters who were struck by a car on a closed freeway, one fatally, over the weekend. Detective Mike Brown has been with the sheriff's office for more than 40 years.

The King County Sheriff's Office said Monday it was notified of the posts – including one that reportedly said "All lives splatter" – on Sunday and forwarded the matter to its internal investigations unit for an expedited review.

Brown has been relieved of all police powers during the investigation. It was not immediately clear whether he had obtained a lawyer. The King County Police Officers Guild did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

The sheriff's office said the investigation would also looking into whether other employees liked or otherwise interacted with the posts.

Although Brown's page has now been taken down, CBS affiliate KIRO-TV reports it found another post where he wrote, "I see a couple of people got infected with Covid-19 from the hood of a car on I-5 last night."

Sheriff Mitzi Johanknecht said Brown has most recently been assigned to a protection detail for King County Executive Dow Constantine.

"This has taken priority with me. And I've asked the undersheriff to make sure that our internal investigation command understands this is their top priority right now," Johanknecht told KIRO.

According to the Washington State Patrol, Dawit Kelete, who is Black, drove his car around vehicles that were parked on Interstate 5 to protect a demonstration of Black Femme March, part of the Black Lives Matter movement, early Saturday. He struck two and then sped away, investigators said. Video showed protesters screaming and scattering as the car approached.

Summer Taylor, a 24-year-old veterinary clinic worker, was killed. Diaz Love, 32, from Portland, Oregon, was in serious condition.

Kelete's bail was set Monday at $1.2 million. Kelete's lawyer, John Henry Browne, said the crash was a "horrible, horrible accident" and was not intentional.

Washington State Patrol tweeted out images of the car involved, a white Jaguar that had damage to the bumper and windshield.

Here are two pictures of the suspect vehicle that struck two protesters on I-5 this morning. Investigation into motive and point of entry in to I-5 are still under investigation. pic.twitter.com/gU1QH6TFTu — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) July 4, 2020

"We value all members of our community and are committed to serving everyone equally, with dignity and respect," Johanknecht said. "I will take swift action to thoroughly investigate when the conduct of Sheriff's Office members fails to reflect our core values and violates Sheriff's Office policy."