2 wounded in Phoenix mall shooting before suspect killed by police

Police shot and killed a gunman Monday outside a busy Phoenix mall filled with Christmas shoppers after he wounded two people during an attempted carjacking, authorities said. A 56-year-old woman and a man in his 50s were transported to a hospital with gunshot wounds and are expected to recover, fire officials said.

The incident began when the suspect held a woman at gunpoint outside Desert Sky Mall and demanded she drive him someplace, police spokeswoman Mercedes Fortune said. That woman was shot as she drove away, according to a post on the Phoenix Police Department's Facebook page.

The suspect, who has not been identified, then tried to carjack a second woman, police said. According to CBS Phoenix affiliate KPHO, that woman managed to get away unhurt; she ran from her truck, screaming for help. A good Samaritan heard her and tried to come to her aid. The suspect shot him, Fortune said.

Police said the gunman used the stolen car to hit a patrol vehicle and refused to stop. He was shot and died at the scene.

No officers or firefighters were injured.

The investigation is ongoing. No further details were released.