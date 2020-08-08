Washington Football Team drops Derrius Guice after domestic violence arrest

The Washington Football Team released running back Derrius Guice on Friday after the 23-year-old running back was arrested on domestic violence charges earlier in the day.

Guice, 23, has been charged with one count of strangulation, three counts of assault and battery and one count of destruction of property, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office in Leesburg, Virginia.

The charges stem from three domestic violence-related incidents that occurred on February 14, March 13 and April 17 of this year, all of which took place at Guice's residence in Ashburn. The incidents were first reported in Maryland, where the alleged victim lives.

Guice turned himself in to authorities and was released on a $10,000 bond, the sheriff's office said.

The team said it first learned Guice was involved in a potential domestic violence-related incident on Thursday and excused him of all team activity pending a review. But on Friday, the team learned there were multiple charges against him and released him after internal discussions.

Derrius Guice shown in a photo from the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office. Loudoun County Sheriff's Office

Guice was the team's first pick in the second round of the 2018 draft, but he missed the season after injuring his ACL during a preseason game, according to WUSA9. In the season opener in 2019, he tore the meniscus in his right knee. He has only played five games in two NFL seasons, according to CBS Sports.

This is not the first controversy the team has faced this year. In July, the team dropped its former name following widespread criticism that it was a racist slur. Days later, The Washington Post published allegations from 15 women who claimed they were sexually harassed while working for the organization.