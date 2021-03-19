Watch Live: Judge expected to decide whether to delay or move Derek Chauvin trial

Several important rulings are expected Friday morning in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged with murder and manslaughter in the May 2020 death of George Floyd. Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill is expected to decide whether to delay or move the trial due to Minneapolis' recent announcement of a $27 million settlement with Floyd's family.

Cahill will rule on Chauvin attorney Eric Nelson 's motion to halt or move the trial due to concerns that the settlement had tainted the jury pool. Cahill, however, denied similar motions last year, and the settlement didn't emerge as a major factor with only two jurors being dismissed after being questioned about it.

Derek Chauvin trial

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill is expected to make several key rulings Friday in the murder trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin

Friday, March 19, 2021

9:15 a.m. ET; 8:15 a.m. local time

Minneapolis, Minnesota



Cahill is also preparing to rule on whether to allow evidence from Floyd's 2019 arrest, just a year before his fatal encounter with Chauvin. Cahill previously denied the defense's attempt to allow the year-old arrest at trial. But he heard fresh arguments this week.

Nelson argued that similarities between the encounters are relevant, with Floyd calling out for his mother, claiming he had been shot before, crying and putting what appeared to be pills in his mouth.

Prosecutor Matthew Frank said the defense was simply looking for a backdoor way to portray Floyd as a bad person, and the only relevant issue in Floyd's death is how he was treated by police.

Floyd, a Black man, died in May last year after Chauvin, who is White, pressed his knee against his neck for about nine minutes. Floyd's death, captured on a widely seen bystander video, set off weeks of sometimes-violent protests across the country and led to a national reckoning on racial justice.

