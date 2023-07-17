Homes and businesses evacuated after derailment north of Philadelphia

Train derailment in Pennsylvania forces home evacuations Train derailment in Pennsylvania forces home evacuations 01:25

Homes and businesses were evacuated for precautionary reasons in Whitemarsh Township north of Philadelphia early Monday after part of a 40-car Norfolk Southern freight train derailed, township police said.

It happened just before 5 a.m., police said. At least 10 of the cars were said to be off the tracks.

Hazmat crews were called in, but police said there was no known hazard to the public and no apparent need for more evacuations.

"The only thing that is leaking from any of the rail cars involved, is silicone pellets which pose no risk to the community," police said.

No injuries have been reported.

Representatives of Norfolk Southern and CSX were at the scene, police added.