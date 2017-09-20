Deputy serving eviction notice finds baby’s body in sealed containers

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. – A deputy serving an eviction notice Monday at an apartment in South Carolina discovered the remains of a baby inside, reports CBS affiliate WSPA.

Police said the baby's remains were found in a bedroom of a female resident who was given the eviction papers just before the gruesome discovery.

Fountain Inn, South Carolina Police Chief Keith Morton says the baby was in a sealed container that was inside another sealed container for an undetermined amount of time.

Charges have not been filed, but Morton said police are awaiting the results of an autopsy while continuing to investigate.

Morton says they are making counseling available to officers investigating the case.

"It's tragic all around," Morton said.