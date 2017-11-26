Vehicle crash leaves 3 people injured in Denver

DENVER -- Police are investigating a crash that left three people injured in Denver on Sunday afternoon, CBS Denver reports.

Three people were rushed to a local hospital after the incident, police said. The crash took place near the intersection of 15th and Stout Streets.

The driver is in custody cooperating with police. He told police that his foot got stuck on the accelerator, and investigators said there doesn't appear to be intentions of violence nor signs of intoxication.

A witness told CBS Denver that a white van hit a group of people and dragged one person under the vehicle, as the driver headed the wrong way down the street, hitting signs and trees.

When CBS Denver arrived at the scene, police had a white van cordoned off with crime scene tape.