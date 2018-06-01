Denver Uber driver accused of shooting, killing passenger after dispute

DENVER -– Police in Denver say an Uber driver shot and killed his passenger after a dispute on an interstate early Friday, reports CBS Denver. The shooting occurred at about 2:45 a.m., according to police.

"There appears to be a conflict between an Uber driver and his passenger. The passenger did suffer gunshot wound or wounds and was transported to the hospital where subsequently he was pronounced dead a short time later," Denver Police Department public information officer Sonny Jackson told the station.

Interstate 25 southbound was closed for several hours while officers investigated the shooting.

Jackson said it is not clear whether the passenger was armed. He said there was no apparent prior relationship between the driver and the victim.

The Uber driver was being questioned at police headquarters but was not in custody, according Jackson.

"I'm not going to speculate on charges," Jackson stated. "That's up to the district attorney to determine charges, if there are any at all."

Jackson said police are conducting interviews. They said there's no public safety risk. Police are asking anyone who was on the highway between 2:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. and may have witnessed the dispute inside the vehicle to contact investigators.

"We've talked to witnesses, we're looking for more. That's the one thing that I would stress," Jackson added.