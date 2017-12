DENVER -- Denver police blocked off part of Stout Street between 17th and 15th Streets Tuesday afternoon, CBS Denver reports.

Police say they received reports of a suspicious device on a light rail train. The Denver Police Department Bomb Squad responded.

#Alert: Officers are investigating a report of a suspicious device at 16th St/Stout St. Stout St is closed from 15th-17th. Alternate routes advised. Updates posted as available. #Denver pic.twitter.com/EhLHxYeUvl — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) December 12, 2017

RTD says the E, F & H Light Rail trains and MallRide service is stopped until further notice because of the police activity. All downtown trains are being redirected to Union Station.

This is a developing story and will be updated.